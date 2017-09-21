Jose brings relentless winds, rain, rough surf, power outages threat

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tropical Storm Jose continues to impact Massachusetts with whipping winds, rough surf, scattered showers and the threat for power outages.

A tropical storm warning is still in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands. Jose, which tracked north through the Atlantic Ocean as a hurricane, has since stalled out about 100 miles off Nantucket.

RELATED: Big waves draw crowds to Nantucket’s beaches as Jose impacts the island

Southern and eastern Massachusetts will experience strong winds throughout Thursday and into the end of the work week, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Cape Cod and the Islands could see gusts of up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. Scattered power outages are possible, as well as tree damage across the area.

Astronomical high tide is slated for Thursday at 12:42 p.m. and Friday at 1:04 a.m. Coastal areas could see flooding as a result.

RELATED: Cape Cod residents and vacationers take to beaches to endure whipping winds, large waves

Beach erosion is a major concern for coastal areas on the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

The storm is expected to weaken by this weekend, by ferry service in some areas has been suspended until further notice.

Winds will stay aggressive through the next two days, as Jose sticks around offshore! #7News pic.twitter.com/RlkbjxGOjq — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) September 21, 2017

Still the threat for minor coastal flooding, a few hours before and after high tide today into tomorrow. #7News pic.twitter.com/OSjaEGIUEL — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) September 21, 2017

Stay with 7News for the latest updates. To view the 7Weather page, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)