Jose brings whipping winds, heavy rain to South Coast, Cape, Islands

BOSTON (WHDH) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands as Jose, no longer a hurricane, tracks north toward Massachusetts. Despite the shift in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” and strength, many weather-related concerns and dangers are in place for southern New England.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Jose was located 140 miles from Nantucket and moving northeastward at 8 mph. Tuesday night, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to take the brunt of the storm as the remnants of Jose linger in the Atlantic.

The storm, which forecasters said would behave like a nor’easter, is bringing strong winds out of the northeast, heavy rainbands, dangerous surf and rip currents, and rough sea conditions. Flooding and severe beach erosion is possible in some areas.

A wind advisory was issued for much of eastern Massachusetts through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph. Jose is still packing sustained of winds of 70 mph and gusts up to 84 mph. Strong winds gusts of up to 60 mph will impact the area through Friday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Hull to Plymouth. Astronomical high tide is slated for Thursday at 12:30 a.m., Thursday at 12:42 p.m. and Friday at 1:05 a.m.

Coast Guard officials stationed in the Northeast warned New Englanders to stay out of the water as 20-30 foot seas could pose life-threatening conditions for mariners.

Jose expected to run out of gas on Thursday before wrapping up Friday. Isolated power outages are expected in some area. Ferry services have been canceled in some areas.

