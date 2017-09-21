Jose brings windy conditions and light, scattered showers Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tropical Storm Jose continues to impact New England with windy conditions and light, scattered showers.

A tropical storm warning is in affect for Cape Cod and the Islands as Jose, no longer a hurricane, tracks off the coast of Massachusetts.

Eastern Massachusetts will experience heavy winds throughout Thursday and into the end of the work week, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday.

Light scattered showers are also possible.

A flood watch warning is in affect for Nantucket, with winds peaking closer to 60 mph for the island.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Hull to Plymouth. Astronomical high tide is slated for Thursday at 12:42 p.m. and Friday at 1:05 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Jose was moving about 6 mph in an east-northeasterly direction, and just over 100 miles from Nantucket.

