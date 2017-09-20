Jose weakens to a tropical storm, but dangerous surf along the East Coast is expected

(WHDH) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of southern New England as Jose tracks north toward Massachusetts. Despite the shift in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty,” many weather-related concerns and dangers are in place for coastal locations.

As of Wednesday morning, Jose was located just over 200 miles from Nantucket and moving northeastward at 8 mph. Tuesday night, it was downgraded to a topical storm.

The storm’s impact has already been felt is some areas. On Sunday, five people were knocked off a coastal jetty in Rhode Island by high surf caused by Jose.

Capt. Nelson Upright of the Narragansett Fire Department told WPRI-TV the injuries in Rhode Island ranged from minor to “pretty major.” He says rescuers had to fight through rough surf to load the injured onto stretchers and get them to shore. All five were taken to a hospital.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Massachusetts’ South Coast, South Shore, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod and the Islands. The warning also covers coastal areas in Rhode Island.

The storm, which forecasters believed would behave like a nor’easter, is expected to bring strong winds out of the northeast, rain, dangerous surf, rip currents, rough seas, flooding and beach erosion.

Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to see the greatest impact before the storm turns off shore Thursday.

Coast Guard officials stationed in the Northeast warned New Englanders to stay out of the water as 20-30 foot seas could pose life-threatening conditions for mariners.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates. To view the 7Weather page, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)