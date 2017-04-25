Soggy Midweek, Warm Up Follows

We’re waking up to some more mild temps in the upper-40s this Tuesday morning, but you’ll still want a few layers because we don’t really move past our morning temps. Instead, we’ll stay about ten degrees below average highs today, but the big story is the rain.

While we’re seeing drizzle and light rain showers through much of the morning hours, you’ll definitely need some well-working rain gear as we head into the afternoon and evening. It’s a washout this Tuesday, with rain picking up the pace into the afternoon.

Rain showers intensify into this afternoon. Temps stay cool, and we’ll see breezy winds out of the east, with patchy fog possible. So…it’s going to be a pretty raw day today. Good news is temps won’t drop much at all into the overnight hours so today’s about at raw as it gets this week.

Widespread rain stay with us through the evening commute, with heavy rain at times (especially in SE Mass. where we also stand a better shot at managing a rumble or two of thunder).

Rain stays steady through the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, with challenging travel conditions into you Wednesday morning commute. By mid-morning Wednesday, rains will noticeably taper of to lighter rain showers into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

That’s a lot of talk about rain! Count on reduced visibility at times today into tomorrow as we see rain and patchy fog at times.

By Wednesday night, 1-1.5″ of rainfall is likely for most locations.

Keep the rain gear nearby (or on) throughout the next couple of days.

~Wren