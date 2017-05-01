Webster man faces charges after girlfriend’s death

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A man is set to face a judge Monday after an argument took a tragic turn.

He is facing charges after his girlfriend’s death.

Officials say the woman, who was found unresponsive on Harris Street in Webster, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she and her boyfriend got into an argument that spilled into the street where it got physical.

The 51-year-old man is facing assault and battery charges.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The chief medical examiner will determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

