Webster Police searching for bank robbery suspect

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Webster are looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the First Federal Credit Union.

Police say a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-3os is a suspect in the robbery.

According to police, the woman attempted to mask her identity by drawing facial hair on her face.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Webster Police.

