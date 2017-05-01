Webster woman found dead in street; boyfriend charged with assault

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman is dead and her live-in boyfriend faces assault charges.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement that 43-year-old Brenda Hatheway was found unresponsive in the street near her Webster home at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Her boyfriend, 51-year-old Joseph Kenadek, was found nearby and charged with aggravated assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery. He was held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Early says they couple was involved in a loud argument that at some point turned physical.

The death remains under investigation.

