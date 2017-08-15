WEEI radio host was was twice legal limit when arrested, police say

(WHDH) — WEEI radio host Michael Mutnansky was arrested last week in Saratoga, New York, on drunken driving charges and police say his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Mutnansky, a native of North Chelmsford, Massachsuetts, was stopped on Aug. 7 when troopers say they observed his gray Toyota Camry swerving in and out of the lane he was traveling in.

Police say Mutnansky admitted to drinking earlier in the eveing after speaking with troopers.

Mutnansky’s BAC was said to be 0.16 percent, which is double the legal limit in New York state.

Mutnansky is slated to appear in the City of Saratoga Court on Aug. 18.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)