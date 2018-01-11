Weekend storm to bring heavy rain, possible flooding followed by flash freeze

(WHDH) — A flood watch has been issued for all of southern New England, including Massachusetts, due to heavy rain that is expected to drench the region starting Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says the flood watch is effective from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. The heaviest of the rain is expected Friday night through Saturday morning, when freezing become a concern.

Due to mild temperatures that are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s on Friday, the storm will not bring any threat for snow in Southern New England.

The combination of moderate to heavy rain, on top of snow melt and the possibility of isolated ice jams along area rivers and streams, presents the threat of localized street flooding. Snow-clogged drains will present a serious threat for flooding as well.

In many areas, 1-3 inches of rain is expected, according to Chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

No snow with this upcoming storm but still plenty of concerns. Locally heavy rain (2-3") leading to some flooding of streets and perhaps basements too. Sharply colder air follows the storm midday Saturday. #7news pic.twitter.com/xIgGuvSO3T — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 11, 2018

Our next storm is not snow….rather rain. Between 1-3" of rain likely. Localized street flooding as well as small rivers & streams. Friday afternoon through midday Saturday. #7news pic.twitter.com/b1iMQFmtqS — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 10, 2018

Freezing rain and drizzle could start to fall at the tail-end of the storm system around midday Saturday. A flash freeze is possible and it could last well into the afternoon hours. Motorists are urged to exercise caution due to likely black ice.

“Arctic air comes charging back in on Saturday. As part of this storm, a flash freeze is a concern,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

Nice and mild today with dry weather prevailing, however, a storm will deliver copious amounts of rain (1.5-3"), a melting snow pack and flash freeze tomorrow into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fbKhzrPnFG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 11, 2018

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s Saturday night for the Patriots-Titans playoff game.

Lambert says Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could bring a possible snowstorm.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)