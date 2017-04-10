Weeks-long Boston bridge project to significantly impact travel this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - In just a few months, a massive construction project will impact the flow of traffic in one of the busiest sections of Boston.

From July 26 to Aug. 14, MassDOT officials say it would be best if motorists avoid the Commonwealth Avenue bridge, which runs over the Mass Pike, so much-needed upgrades can take place.

Detours and shuttles will be in place for stops on the Green Line, the Worcester commuter rail, part of Amtrak, and several bus routes.

Lanes on the Mass Pike will be reduced. Only local vehicles will be allowed on Commonwealth Ave. and the Boston University bridge will be closed.

MassDOT says all the changes will take place so contractors can work continuous 24-hour shifts to replace the bridge.

“This is a 52-year-old structure, you’re starting to see the erosion of some of the support beams,” a MassDOT official said.

Buses, emergency services, pedestrians and bicyclists will still be allowed across the bridge.

When it’s all done, the Commonwealth Ave. bridge superstructure will be replaced, with safety improvements, and dedicated bike lanes and pedestrian pathways.

There will be another round of construction next summer, with the project scheduled to be done in 2019.

MassDOT says if they used conventional techniques instead of these accelerated plans, it would have taken an estimated 4-5 years to get the project done.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)