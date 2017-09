(WHDH) — Wegmans is recalling packages of assorted muffins due to a labeling issue.

The FDA says the store’s four pack of assorted muffins may include a banana nut muffin containing walnuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

Anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to nuts should not consume the product.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)