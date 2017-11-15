(WHDH) — Wine drinkers will have new ways to save on some calories this holiday season.

Weight Watchers is debuting their new line of diet wine named Cense, starting with white wine.

The company says the wine has 85 calories per glass compared to the 120 calories in a normal glass of white wine.

Weight Watchers says they are about living life to the fullest, not just cutting calories.

