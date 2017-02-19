Well-known western Massachusetts blogger killed in crash

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A well-known western Massachusetts blogger has been killed in a head-on crash.

The Republican reports that the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirmed Saturday that Larry Kelley, 62, was killed on Route 9 in Belchertown at about 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Kelley ran the influential, long-running blog “Only in The Republic of Amherst.”

Investigators say Kelley was traveling east on Route 9 when a collision occurred with a vehicle heading west driven by an 18-year-old Belchertown man.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.

Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg, a resident of Amherst, tweeted Saturday that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing” of Larry Kelley.

