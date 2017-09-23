Wells Fargo announced layoffs at one of corporate headquarters

Wells Fargo announced they are laying off employees at one of their corporate headquarters.

The company would not say how many people would lose their jobs at their Charlotte, North Carolina location.

Wells Fargo has had a series of controversies recently, including a massive fake account scandal.

The company is still being investigated but did not indicate that the layoffs were linked to any of their recent problems.

