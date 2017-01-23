Wells Fargo confirms evidence of retaliation against workers

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the bank found evidence of retaliation against whistleblowing employees, following a fake account scandal last year.

Several former Wells Fargo employees said they were fired within a year of trying to stop illegal sales tactics.

Wells Fargo’s new CEO said they have reviewed the employee reports. It is unclear if the bank will do anything to help employees that were victims of retaliation.

