‘We’re on to Tennessee’: Bill Belichick is done talking about ESPN story

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the media Tuesday morning as his team begins preparations for a playoff showdown against Tennessee on Saturday night and he made it clear that he is done talking about an ESPN story that outlined an apparent power struggle between him, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.

“I’ve dealt with some non-Tennessee questions over the last few days. At this point, I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans, but that’s it,” Belichick said.

Seth Wickersham reported that there has been tension between Kraft, Belichick, and Brady this season due to various disagreements, including the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

RELATED: Bill Belichick says he will ‘absolutely’ coach Patriots next season

“I’m not really interested in responding to all those random and in a lot of cases baseless comments,” Belichick told reporters on Monday.

Belichick was asked if he had spoken with his team about how they should view the many reports and rumors that have surfaced in recent days. Belichick’s answer was brief.

“We’re on to Tennessee,” Belichick said.

Belichick said Monday that he would “absolutely” be back with New England after being asked about a report linking him to the New York Giants coaching vacancy.

RELATED: Brady denies ESPN claims in weekly radio interview

Tom Brady also spoke about the alleged rift in Foxboro on Tuesday in an interview with WEEI’s Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan.

“Coach Belichick has been such a great coach and mentor and I certainly could never accomplish anything in this sport without everything that he has taught me,” Brady said. “I have been so lucky to play for this team. There’s been so many great coaches here, players, staff members, Mr. Kraft and Jonathan [Kraft]. I have had such great support here.”

The Patriots play the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)