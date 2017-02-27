Wes Doughty, second suspect in Peabody killings, faces arraignment in South Carolina

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) – One of the suspects in a gruesome double murder in Peabody will be arraigned Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Wes Doughty was arrested Friday after being questioned as a panhandler outside a McDonald’s. Officers reportedly found him begging for money at a highway intersection.

Doughty is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a Farm Avenue home on the evening of Feb. 19. Police said the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

Doughty is also accused of carjacking a man on Wednesday outside a restaurant in Middleton. Police said he used that vehicle to drive to South Carolina.

If rendition is waived, Doughty will be sent back to Massachusetts this week, where he’ll face a fugitive from justice charge.

