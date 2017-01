WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - The state has approved a temporary suspension of marijuana shops in West Bridgewater.

It is the first town to win the approval for the moratorium, which will go until June 2018.

Massachusetts residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in the November election.

Many towns have opposed opening shops in their communities.

