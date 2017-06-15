West Brookfield campsite searched as part of Molly Bish investigation

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Investigators searched an old campground site in West Brookfield Thursday for any clues in the disappearance and death of Molly Bish.

The campground is a few miles away from where Bish was last seen alive in 2000. Bish’s family believes a car possibly tied to the case is buried somewhere in the campground.

Bish was 16 when she disappeared from the pond where she worked as a lifeguard. Her body was found three years later. No arrests have been made in connection to her death or disappearance.

Investigators said it could be days before a complete analysis of the campsite is complete.

