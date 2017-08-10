West Brookfield police investigating after third baby goat found dead

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the killer of what is now three baby goats whose necks were snapped and whose bodies were left posed in an unusual way.

The sound of a goat isn’t unusual to hear in central Massachusetts. But now, two police departments are investigating the horrifying goat deaths.

The first death happened sometime late Sunday into early Monday morning at a home in West Brookfield. Police said the homeowner found her two baby goats with their necks snapped.

“These little precious things were just laid at the foot of the door and the mother came out in the morning and found them,” Donna Smebakken said.

Police said the dead goats appear to have been posed for their owners to find.

“The baby goats’ feet were facing each other and the rear of the goats were facing towards the residence with the heads looking back at the door as the homeowner would walk out the door,” Sgt. Matthew Letendre of the West Brookfield Police Department said.

Police said they got a call Wednesday from another goat owner, reporting a similar death — a goat found with a broken neck in the School Street area. The news has local farms concerned.

“If somebody is going around just doing this, then they need some help, and the community needs to know so they can protect their animals,” said Macey Gaumond of Red River Farm.

Neighbors said they’re scared thinking what the suspect could be capable of.

“This is not normal at all, and you think if they could do that to animals, they could do that to people,” neighbor Barbara Riberdy said.

“Me and my husband are actually going to be looking for cameras to put outside. It’s just, it’s sick,” said neighbor Sarah Ciesla.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)