Westboro man steals 2 vehicles during 30-mile chase, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — State Police in New Hampshire say their aircraft monitoring traffic was able to follow a man for much of a 30-mile pursuit in two stolen vehicles into Massachusetts, where he was arrested.

Police say police in Manchester began their pursuit Friday morning of 35-year-old Joseph Hart, of Westboro, Massachusetts, who drove onto southbound Interstate 93. A state police fixed wing Cessna flying over Candia was redirected to the area and identified the stolen 1996 Chevy pickup truck.

Troopers set up spike strips for the truck in Derry. Police say Hart fled and drove off in a car that had been started and left by its owner to warm up. The car went on southbound I-93 into Massachusetts, where state and Lawrence police pursued it.

The chase came to an end in Lawrence. Hart was taken into custody.

Hart was being arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge. It wasn’t immediately known if had a lawyer.

