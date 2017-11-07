Western New England to see snow overnight

(WHDH) — Say it ain’t snow! Flakes are in the forecast for parts of western New England overnight, according 7’s Jeremy Reiner.

Higher elevations in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire could see a coating to an inch of wet snow.

Areas near Fitchburg, extending west to Pittsfield and north to Jaffrey, New Hampshire, have the highest chance for snow before cooler temperatures move in.

Metro Boston, southern and coastal areas will see rain.

Temps are expected to dip into the 30s overnight before nearing the 50s during the day.

