Westfield State campus locked down for report of suspicious person

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police say they have responded to the Westfield State University campus for a report of a suspicious person.

According to police, troopers are assisting campus police following a report of a suspicious man on campus.

The campus is currently locked down as officials conduct a search for the suspect.

This is a developing situation; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

