Westfield State investigating after ‘discriminatory’ note found on dorm door

WESTFIELD, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Westfield State University after a “discriminatory” note was found posted on a student’s dorm room door.

“I am strongly disturbed by the motivation to engage in such a hurtful act against another individual,” college president Ramon S. Torrecilha said in a letter to the campus community.

The college says the hate note, which contained “highly offensive language,” was posted on a message board outside of a room in New Hall.

“We are currently investigating this unacceptable behavior. This will not be tolerated and is in strong contrast with the values and mission of Westfield State University,” Torrecilha said.

The college says acts intended to pain and intimidate others are not accepted on the college’s campus.

Torrecilha is urging students to “continue to celebrate our differences, not call them out in a divisive and hurtful manner.”

No additional details were immediately available.

