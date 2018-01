WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Weston Police said they rescued a pet Corn Snake, Cornelius, after his owners left him in the cold.

Officials said they found Cornelius outside in his glass tank in the frigid weather.

Officers were able to track down the snakes owners, who may face charges.

Cornelius is now up for adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)