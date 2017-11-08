Weston schools to undergo anti-bias training after reported hateful incidents

WESTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Weston school community will be undergoing anti-bias training after the superintendent said several hateful incidents that recently occurred.

Superintendent Midge Connolly said last week, a swastika was found on a student’s desk at Weston Middle School. She said “hateful behavior” was also directed toward the white community in a separate incident. Connolly said a black student was targeted with racism in another incident and then a second swastika was found in a boy’s bathroom at the high school.

“These behaviors do not define who we are or what we stand for as a school community and this adversity now affords us the opportunity to learn, grow and begins the process of healing so that we can move forward,” said Connolly in a statement.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic vandalism and harassment in the New England region increased by 32 percent this year.

“The responsibility is on us as leaders in the community to use this as a way to bring those kids together, start the conversation and integrate anti-bias education into the school curriculum,” said Robret Trestan of the Anti-Defamation League.

Several of the students involved in the incidents have been disciplined. Police are still investigating.

