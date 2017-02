WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Snow clearing efforts continue Friday.

And after Thursday’s snowfall, the Westwood Fire Department wants to make sure your fire hydrants are in good condition.

The department, provided a map online to find where hydrants are found in each neighborhood.

Hydrants should have three feet of clearance on each side.

