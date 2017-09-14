Weymouth apartment fire leads to delays on commuter rail

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Flames tore through a 4-story apartment complex that is under construction in Weymouth early Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire is shutting down the commuter rail at this time because water lines are running across the tracks, causing possible delays for commuters.

According to the MBTA, all trains on the Plymouth and Kingston lines are expected to operate 20-30 minutes late due to the fire department activity.

Those planning on taking the commuter rail should consider other options at this time. People are encouraged to avoid the area.

The fire started on the second and third floors before getting into the roof.

Officials said the building is a complete loss, but that no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene.

