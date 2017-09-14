Weymouth apartment fire shuts down commuter rail

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Flames tore through a 4-story apartment complex that is under construction in Weymouth early Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire is shutting down the commuter rail at this time because water lines are running across the tracks, causing possible delays for commuters.

Those planning on taking the commuter rail should consider other options at this time.

People are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

