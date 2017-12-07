Weymouth police seek thieves who loaded snowblowers into pickup truck

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Weymouth are searching for two thieves who they say stole several snowblowers from a business in the city.

Surveillance video showed the theives loading the snowblowers into a dark-colored pickup truck on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact police.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)