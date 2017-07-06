What is Tom Brady’s secret to success? Five-time champ to tell all in ‘athlete’s bible’

(WHDH) — How is it possible for Tom Brady to maintain such a high level of success and performance in the NFL at the age of 40? We’ll find out when the five-time Super Bowl champion releases a new book that publisher Simon & Schuster calls the “athlete’s bible.”

Brady’s 300-page breakdown of nutrition and conditioning will hit store shelves in September and it will be sold for $30. It is titled: “TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

Simon & Schuster said the book is an “oversized, heavily illustrated, revealing yet deeply practical” account of Brady’s training secrets.

In an Instagram post, Brady said that he’s “excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career – something that I know can benefit all people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life.”

Brady said his book will serve as a “blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life.”

Brady previously released a $200 cookbook, which offered up a look at the quarterback’s meal plan.

I am excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career – something that I know can benefit ALL people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life. So many people ask me, "What do I do to maintain my motivation and commitment to my sport? How is it possible to keep playing football at 40 years old?" So for anyone who's ever wondered why I feel better today than when I was 25, I've got something for you. Whether you're a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE – I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it's coming soon (not the actual book cover pictured)… Link to preorder in bio! @tb12sports

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

