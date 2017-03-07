Wheaton College makes dozens of on-campus bathrooms gender neutral

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Wheaton College announced that dozens of bathrooms on-campus will now become gender neutral to ensure the safety of its community.

More than 60 single-person bathrooms in classroom and administration buildings will now be labeled as “all-gender” restrooms.

“For me, it’s not a big deal because I think everybody deserves to use the bathroom they choose to,” said student Karen Almarez.

The school said the plan is meant “to ensure that all members of the Wheaton College community, as well as guests, feel welcome, safe and secure on our campus. The current debate about public accomodations for transgender individuals will not impact this project, which began last year.”

The school already has a gender-neutral policy which allows students to pick their housing based upon their gender identity.

