Norton, MA (WHDH) — Wheaton College is making some major changes in support of transgender students.

The private college announced that 60 single person bathrooms on campus will become gender neutral.

The schools says the plan is meant to ensure that all members of the community, including guests, feel welcome, safe and secure on campus.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)