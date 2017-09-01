‘When Boston came knocking, I was answering’: Celtics introduce Irving, Hayward

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics officially introduced NBA all-stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on Friday after acquiring the prolific pair this summer.

Irving was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in August. Boston parted ways with Isaiah Thomas, among other assets, to obtain the former NBA champ and Olympic gold medalist.

“I made a very courageous decision in order to take myself and my intent to be apart of something bigger,” Irving said. “When Boston came knocking, I was answering.”

Hayward joined the Celtics via free agency in July, signing a four-year contract worth more than $127 million.

“I think being here with the city and the fans, it’s really exciting,” Hayward said. “I think it’s going to be a great year.”

Irving says coach Brad Stevens is what attracted him to the Celtics. Irving also says he has not spoken with Lebron James since departing Cleveland.

