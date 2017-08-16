Where to obtain eclipse glasses

BOSTON (WHDH) — To obtain special glasses to view the eclipse, glasses are available in limited quantities at the Boston Public Library and Boston Children’s Museum.

When buying eclipse glasses, make sure they are ISO-certified. To tell if your glasses meet these standards, click here.

Retail chains selling eclipse glasses:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Hobby Town

Lowe’s

Toys “R” Us

Walmart

For other options on where to get eclipse glasses, click here.

