Whipping winds and heavy snow lead to downed trees across the state on Tuesday. Power outages have been reported in many cities and towns.

In Spencer, a tree hit utility lines and just missed a house on Condon Drive.

Tree limbs came crashing down on top of a car in Medford.

The Cambridge Police Department shared photos of a tree that came down on top of a car on Prentiss Road. The road had to be shut down.





In Canton, a tree came down. The limb snapped off landing right on top of a house.

National Grid rushed to the scene of a tree that fell down on top of some wires in Methuen. The tree brought the wires all the way to the ground.

Due to all the downed trees and wind, there are tens of thousands of people all across the state without power.

Crews are working around the clock to get the power back on.

