SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Whipping winds accompanying the powerful snowstorm may lead to wide spread power outages Thursday on Cape Cod.

Power companies are ready to respond to the potential outages.

Eversource has line workers and tree cutters pre-positioned where the most damage is expected. National Grid is also doing the same.

“With the conditions, travel for our crews and repairs of damage may be reduced in terms of their ability to get to those locations. So that work could be delayed based on conditions,” said Eversource spokesperson Mike Durand.

Officials in Sandwich met Wednesday to talk about the potential power outages.

“We have shelters ready to be open across the Cape,” said Brian Gallant, Sandwich Emergency Management director.

For more on the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)