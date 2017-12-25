Whipping winds take aim at Cape and Islands on Christmas

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Winter weather took aim at New England early Christmas morning and while residents on the Cape and Islands did not see a lot of snow, they did endure some strong wind gusts.

The largest snow accumulations on Monday were in northern New England, with the National Weather Service reporting 13 inches reported on the ground in New Gloucester, Maine.

A rare blizzard warning was issued for portions of New Hampshire and Maine.

Less snow fell in southern New England with most areas reporting 4 inches or less on the ground. But winds were equally fierce — especially along the south coast of Massachusetts.

At 1 p.m., Eversource was reporting more than 14,000 customers without power, the bulk of them on Cape Cod.

A 73 mph wind gust was reported in Falmouth and a 66 mph gust was felt on Nantucket.

In Dennis, a tree came down and blocked the main road. Eversource crews worked to clear the tree limbs so the road can reopen.

It was a similar situation over on Yacht Club Road in Centerville. A Barnstable Police cruiser parked there to keep people from getting injured.

The storm also caused a backup on the Sagamore Bridge. Bourne Police tweeted out a video of a steel light police that fell across the bridge and blocked both lanes leading into the Cape. The lanes have since reopened. No one was injured in the incident.

