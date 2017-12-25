White Christmas for Massachusetts with up to 8 inches of snow for some

(WHDH) — Winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued for most of Massachusetts with up to eight inches of snow expected to fall in some places by lunchtime on Christmas.

RELATED: INTERACTIVE RADAR

A quick-moving system will bring plowable snow to areas north and west of the I-95 corridor, while southeastern and coastal areas will see rain.

We're waking up to a messy Christmas morning storm, bringing a white Christmas to those NW of I-128, and cold rain across much of SE Mass. #7News pic.twitter.com/gCiWTw6kPQ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

Flakes will start to fly by midnight on Christmas. The activity will pick up around 3 a.m. and continue through the morning before tapering off around noon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester, Middlesex and Franklin County, and extending up into the Merrimack Valley, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Meteorologist Wren Clair says the areas under a storm warning could see near white-out conditions.

Plowable snow expected NW of 128, with near white-out conditions possible. Careful out there this Christmas AM! #7News pic.twitter.com/3hYurxDQo1 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

The steadiest of the snow will mainly stay inland, falling northwest of Boston and Route 128. Some areas in central Massachusetts, points to the west and near the New Hampshire boarder could see up to eight inches of snow.

Boston and areas along Route 128 and between I-495 could see up to 4 inches of snow depending upon where the storm’s rain-snow line ultimately develops.

Here’s a look at the projected snow totals:

White Christmas for some, not quite for others. Very different forecast on tap depending on whether you live NW of 128 or across SE Mass.! #7News pic.twitter.com/3mD3fxi0ty — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

Southeastern areas, Cape Cod and the Islands will see mainly rain and blustery conditions.

A high wind warning has also been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands with possible gusts of up to 65 mph. Others parts of the state are under a wind advisory.

Scattered power outages and downed trees are possible.

Count on strong winds and power outages possible, especially mid-morning into the early evening, with strongest winds across SE Mass. & coastline. #7News pic.twitter.com/1qeJ8EWbZN — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

Temperatures across eastern Massachusetts are expected to fall sharply into the mid-to-upper 20s between 8 a.m. and 10 am. Wet roads will quickly become icy and visibility will be poor.

Things will be slow going and treacherous. Holiday travelers are being urged to use caution.

The speed limit for the entire length of the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph.

MassDOT says crews are prepared to treat roadways across the state with more than 1,000 pieces of equipment available.

Poor visibility and slick roads will make for poor travel conditions this morning. If you can stay off the roads through the morning, that'll be your best bet! #7News pic.twitter.com/s8O44fZ3Mj — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

If you can stay off the roads this morning, please do! We've got some messy Christmas AM weather, with snow, rain and the chance for more freezing rain too. #7News pic.twitter.com/nkyEzWGXxO — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 25, 2017

“We remind all drivers that during inclement weather, they should exercise caution, reduce speeds, and give plenty of space to other motorists and snow and ice equipment. Our greatest priority is safety and we want everyone to reach their travel destination in order to enjoy time with friends and family members,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Snow on Christmas has been a rarity in the Bay State, according to meteorologist Wren Clair.

Since 1951, there have only been five occasions in which at least an inch of snow has fallen on Christmas.

It's been a while since we've nabbed an inch or more of snow on Christmas Day! We'll likely add this year to the books as we get in on some snow tonight/Christmas morning! #7News pic.twitter.com/UTNSwWkxCJ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 24, 2017

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)