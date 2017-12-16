White House banning several words and phrases from CDC’s next budget report

The White House is banning the use of seven words and phrases in official CDC documents for next year’s budget report.

The Washington Post said officials at the Center for Disease Control were made aware of the forbidden words on Thursday.

There were seven specific words and phrases cited in the report that will be banned including: Fetus, transgender, university, vulnerable, entitlement, evidence-based and science-based.

The report did not cite any specific reasons for the words and phrases being banned.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)