White House communications director Michael Dubke resigns

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Another shake up inside of the Trump administration. President Trump’s communications director is leaving the White House.

Mike Dubke is stepping down from his post after serving for about three months.

Dubke resigned on May 18th but offered to stay through the president’s first overseas trip he took last week.

He told CNN that it’s been a privilege to serve the president and that he is leaving for personal reasons.

A final day has not been set.

Dubke’s departure comes amid speculation over a staff shakeup, including questions about White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s job security. A White House official said staffers have been told the press secretary isn’t going anywhere.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)