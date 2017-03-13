White House fence jumper due in court Monday

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A California man accused of scaling the White House fence is expected to be arraigned in U.S. district court Monday.

26-year-old Jonathan Tran was discovered by a secret service agent near the south entrance of the executive residence late Friday.

He was carrying a backpack, mace, a laptop, a book by President Donald Trump and a letter he had written to Trump about ‘Russian Hackers.’

When approached, Tran said he was ‘a friend of the President’ and that he had an appointment.

Mr. Trump was inside the White House at the time.

He called the situation, ‘sad’ and praised the efforts of the secret service.

