White House on lockdown after suspicious package found on property

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The US Secret Service says it is investigating a suspicious package on White House Grounds.

In a message posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, the department said a suspicious package was found and that road closures are in effect.

A security perimeter has been established and members of the public and the media are being moved to a safe distance while the package is investigated.

This is a developing story;

