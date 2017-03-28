White House on lockdown after suspicious package found on property

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The US Secret Service says it is investigating a suspicious package on White House Grounds.

In a message posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, the department said a suspicious package was found and that road closures are in effect.

A security perimeter has been established and members of the public and the media are being moved to a safe distance while the package is investigated.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

 

