White House says Roy Moore should concede

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The White House says it’s past time for Republican Roy Moore to concede he lost the Alabama Senate race.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders notes that President Donald Trump has already called Democrat Doug Jones to congratulate him on his victory and to express a willingness to work with him in Washington.

As for when Moore should deliver a concession speech, Sanders says it sounds like that “should have already taken place.”

Sanders says she agrees that the numbers show Jones won fair and square.

Moore has been discussing a possible recount of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.

In a video released Wednesday by his campaign, Moore says it was a close race and some military and provisional ballots have yet to be counted.

