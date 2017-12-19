White House says tax bill ‘huge deal’ for nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the tax overhaul legislation facing votes today in Congress is a “huge deal for America.”

Speaking on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday, Sanders said, “Today is a huge day, not just for the White House, not just for Congress but most importantly for America.”

Sanders said middle class Americans will “see the biggest benefit out of this tax package.”

The sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill slashes the tax rate for corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent and reduces taxes on the wealthiest Americans, while making more modest tax reductions for most others.

It’s not expected to win any Democratic votes. Speaking in front of the White House, she said Democratic lawmakers should have been “banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)