White House selects 2017 Christmas tree from Wisconsin farm

SHAWANO, Wisc. (WHDH) — The White House selected its 2017 Christmas tree from a farm in Wisconsin.

Nearly two dozen tree farmers nationwide participated in a competition for a chance to have one of their trees go to the White House. A family-owned farm in Shawano, Wisconsin won, making this their third time presenting a Christmas tree to the first family.

The 19-and-a-half foot tree will be decorated and placed in the White House Blue Room.

