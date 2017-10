White nationalists in Charlottesville, VA held another torch-lit rally on Saturday night.

Dozens gathered at Emancipation Park chanting, “We will be back.”

The group’s leader, Richard Spencer, also Tweeted the mayor, “It’s great to be back.”

.@MikeSigner It was great to be back in C'ville. We can catch up next time we're in town. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) October 8, 2017

