White supremacist group posts fliers at local college

BOSTON (WHDH) - An ordinary flier or a poster filled with hidden hate?

School administrators at UMass Boston sent out an email to students after hearing of concerns that fliers put out on campus support racism.

UMass officials say a white supremacist group is behind them.

The recruitment fliers were posted across the UMass Boston campus, away from security cameras.

In a campus-wide email, the university’s provost said similar fliers were also posted at other Massachusetts colleges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)