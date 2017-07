WHITMAN, Mass. (WHDH) – The bomb squad was called to a home in Whitman on Saturday.

A homeowner found a suspicious device in their garage. The bomb squad later determined it was an old training bomb.

The device was detonated as a precaution.

Whitman fire officials issued a notice, which told people not to be alarmed by the loud boom.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)